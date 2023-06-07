On May 28, Doris Toby Salant (née Blumberg) of Owings Mills at 90. She is survived by children Eliot (Yeudit) Salant, Shona (James) Adleberg, Joel Salant and Dr. Evan Salant (Dr. Renee Bargman); grandchildren Tamar, Yael and Yuval Salant, Jason and Rebecca Adleberg, Adina and Simona Salant; and great-grandchild Amitai ben-Galil. She was predeceased by husband Seymour Salant and siblings Minette Klein, Julius Blumberg, Ruth Rickless, Anna Herzig and Abe Blumberg.

Contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice.