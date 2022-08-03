On July 23, Dorothy Fine (née Zemlak) of Pikesville at 95. She is survived by daughters Ilene Ann (Robert “Bob”) Thrasher and Ellen Sue Dorner; siblings Ethel Milner and Gilbert Zemlak; grandchildren Darren (Lynn) Cooper, Ilyse (Chip) Greene and Brandon (Traci) Lerner; and great-grandchildren Nicholas Cooper, Natalie Cooper, Iyla Vaughan, Orion Lerner and Skylar Lerner. She was predeceased by husbands Donald Hurwitz and Melvin Fine; brother Howard (Joannie) Zemlak; brother-in-law Melvin Milner; and parents Dena and Alex Zemlak.

Contributions may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.