On Aug. 12, Dorothy Kimmel (née Gerber) of Parkville at 105. She is survived by son Alan (Judy) Kimmel; grandchildren Matthew (Whitney) Kimmel, Allison Kimmel, Olivia Kimmel, Melanie Kimmel and Jordan Kimmel; and great-grandchildren Elliot Kimmel and Oliver Kimmel. She was predeceased by husband Harry Kimmel; siblings Rose Paul, Myer Site and Lee Site; and parents Anna and Abraham Gerber.

Contributions may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.