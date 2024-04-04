On March 12, Dorothy Levin Singer of Littleton, North Carolina, at 82. She is survived by children Lawrence (Sharon) Singer and Michael (Susan) Singer; sister Joan (Erwin) Deitch; grandchildren Alexandra Singer (Benjamin Morris), Devin Singer, Kasey (Blake) Scott and Austin Singer; great-grandchildren Charles Morris-Singer and Edwin Morris-Singer; and niece Ricky (David) Leibowitz and nephew Alan (Barbara) Deitch. She was predeceased by husband Robert Howard Singer and parents Lillian and Joseph Levin. She was committed to supporting her husband, Bob, and her sons, Larry and Mike, through life’s successes and challenges. She was a compassionate person, whose investment in her profession allowed for Georgetown University students to thrive personally and academically.

Contributions may be sent to Purple Heart Foundation, P.O. Box 49, Annandale, VA 22003.