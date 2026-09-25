Dorothy Potler (nee Greenfeld), of Baltimore passed away on September 19, at the age of 90. She is survived by her loving children, Mark (Amy) Potler, Aaron Potler, and Lisa Rosenberg; caring sister-in-law, Marcia Greenfeld; beloved grandchildren, Sara (Robert) LaHayne, Cassandra (Boris) Korik, Eric Rosenberg and Lauren Rosenberg; and cherished great-grandchildren, Sadelle LaHayne, Simone LaHayne, Shai LaHayne, Ezra Korik and Milo Korik. She was predeceased by her devoted husband, Arnold Potler; cherished siblings, David (Ruth) Greenfeld and Simon Greenfeld; and dear parents, Nan and Jacob Greenfeld.