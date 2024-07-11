On June 26, Dorothy Urszuy (née Zians) of Baltimore at 98. She is survived by children Ruth (late David) Carlin, Bonnie (Herb) Ayala, Sandy (late Dov) Klein, Aaron (Devorah) Urszuy and Pinchas (Raizel) Urszuy; siblings Keve (Tina) Zians and Sam (Sandy) Zians; grandchildren Adam (Nici) Ayala, Era Ayala, Patty (Chris) Freeman, DJ Ayala, Jenny (Josh) Madera, Sarah Ayala, Tamar (Josh) Hirsh, Ami (Atara) Klein, Tzvi Mordechai (Chana Rochel) Urszuy, Gavriel Dovid (Rena) Urszuy, Yonah Daniel (Vicki) Urszuy, Rochel Urszuy, Penina Urszuy, Yael Urszuy, Elana Tova Urszuy, Yehuda Urszuy and Yosef Urszuy; and many great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by husband Louie Urszuy.

Contributions may be sent to the Jewish charity of your choice.