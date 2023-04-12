On April 6, Dr. Albert Bernard Shackman of Towson at 97. He is survived by wife Riva Shackman (née Goldin); stepdaughters Leslie (Robert) Fields and Penny Merican; sister Jean Pollack; and generations of nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by children Dr. Susan Lynn Shackman and Bruce David Shackman; and parents Clara and Nathan Shackman.

Contributions may be sent to HopeWell Cancer Support, P.O. Box 755, Brooklandville, MD 21022; Central Scholarship, 6 Park Center Court Suite #211, Owings Mills, MD 21117; or the charity of your choice.