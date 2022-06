On June 13, Dr. Arthur S. Hyman of Owings Mills at 89. He is survived by sons David and Martin Hyman; niece and nephew Roberta Taxerman-Smith (Michael Smith) and Alan Taxerman; and great-nieces Emily and Danielle Smith. He was predeceased by wife Barbara E. Hyman (nee Laibman); sisters Ruth (Arthur) Taxerman and Gloria Hyman; and parents Esther and Norton Hyman. He was a wonderful man who took great care of his family and beloved pet dogs.

