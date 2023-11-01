On Oct. 14, Dr. Bernard R. Shochet of Baltimore at 92. Father of Susan Abramson (Paul), Dr. Robert Shochet (Jodi) and Cantor Michael Shochet (Denise); grandfather of Erin (David) Mossberg and Rabbi Matisyahu (Chaya) Shochet, Andrew (Heather) and Samuel (Kim) Abramson, Jacob and Zachary Shochet; and great-grandchildren Reid and Riley Mossberg, Miriam, Shlomo, Yitzchak and Sara Chava Shochet and Andi Abramson. Brother of Doris Sherman and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by wife Sondra Shochet. He was an admired physician in private practice on Park Heights Avenue and at Sinai Hospital of Baltimore for nearly 40 years before retiring in 1996. He was president of the medical staff and chairman of the medical executive committee at Sinai Hospital. He was clinical associate professor of medicine and clinical associate professor of psychiatry at University of Maryland Medical School and a past president of Temple Emanuel of Baltimore. He also served on the medical ethics committee for the state of Maryland and taught psychosomatic medicine and medical interviewing to training and practicing physicians in Baltimore and nationally.

Contributions may be sent to Senior Cantor’s Discretionary Fund, Temple Rodef Shalom at templerodefshalom.org or the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org).