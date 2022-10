On September 30, Dr. David I. Tossman of Washington, D.C., at 68. He is survived by many of his loving cousins and friends. He was predeceased by partner Bruce J. Lipstein; sister Sherry Lynn Tossman; and parents Minna and Leonard Tossman.

Contributions in his memory may be sent to the Baltimore Hebrew Congregation, 7401 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208 or Lambda Legal, 120 Wall St,, 19th Floor, New York, N.Y. 10005-3919.