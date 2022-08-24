On August 10, Dr. Donald Howard Dembo of Baltimore at 91. He is survived by wife Libby Dembo (née Cohen); children Steven Dembo and Michael (Sima) Dembo; son-in-law David Weinstein; grandchildren Zachary (Lauren), Spencer, Dylan and Cody Dembo, Samantha Weinstein (Daniel Jackson) and Abigail Weinstein Jones (Cory Jones); and great-grandchildren Levi Dembo and Ruthie Joy Dembo. He was predeceased by daughter Susan Weinstein and sister Marilyn Dembo.

Contributions in his memory may be sent to the American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220.