On Nov. 19, Dr. Frederick Dexter of Reisterstown at 76. He is survived by granddaughter Kayla Dexter and siblings Bruce Dexter (Tina Entel), Susan Dexter and Barry Dexter. He was predeceased by parents Claire and Michael Dexter. He started his career working as an aeronautical engineer. He later decided to become a dentist and certified orthodontist who had practices in Thurmont and Reisterstown. He will be long remembered for his devoted work ethic. He enjoyed gardening, artwork, dining experiences and tinkering with machinery. However, his biggest joy was spending time with his granddaughter Kayla and other family members.

Contributions may be sent to Dr. Samuel D. Harris National Museum of Dentistry, 31 S Greene St., Baltimore, MD 21201.