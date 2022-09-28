On Sept. 12, Dr. Gilbert Cullen of Baltimore at 100. He is survived by children Peggy Cullen (Andy) Matlow and Michael (Margaret) Cullen; and granddaughter Sofi Cullen. He was predeceased by wife Betsie Cullen (née Kitzes); brother Jerome Cullen; and parents Anna and Morris Cullen.

Contributions in his memory may be sent to Ulman Foundation, 2118 E. Madison St., Baltimore, MD 21205; Save a Child’s Heart, PO Box 59172, Potomac, MD 20859-9172; or Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.