On April 25, Dr. Ivan Rosengarden of Baltimore at 86. He is survived by wife Rhona Rosengarden; children Craig (Amy) Rosengarden and Jodi (Jeff) Brodie; brother Gene (Terrie) Rosengarden; grandchildren Philip (Amanda) Rosengarden, Sam Rosengarden, Jordan Brodie (fiance Natalie Brace) and Jayme Brodie; brothers-in-law Michael (Judy) Baylin and Lenny (Beverly) Baylin; and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by parents Philip and Rose Rosengarden. He had been married to the love of his life and childhood sweetheart, Rhona, for 65 years. He was an adored dentist who cared for his patients deeply and practiced through the end of December. He entered every room with his humor, infectious smile and a heart of gold full of care for every person in his path. He was a grandfather, track star, artist, avid golfer and fantastic guy whose kindness and generosity was a beacon to his family and friends who loved him deeply.

Contributions may be sent to Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208 or Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio St., Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611.