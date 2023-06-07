On May 26, Dr. J. Aaron Wolfe of Parkton at 54. He is survived by son Jakob Wolfe; parents Christopher (Julie) Wolfe and Idalea Rubin; siblings David (Monika) Wolfe, Jennifer Wolfe, Alexa Wolfe, Christopher Wolfe, Steven (Paula) Rubin, Howard (Kimberly) Rubin and Ellen (Jeffrey) Loughrey; nieces and nephews Alexander Sirota, Heather McMullen, Corinne Sirota, David Wolfe, Natalia Wolfe, Max Rubin, Jackson Rubin, Ben Rubin, Alexis Rubin and Olivia Rubin; and many loving friends. He was predeceased by stepfather Robert Rubin.

Contributions may be sent to Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136.