On October 9, Dr. Joseph Gimbel of Scottsdale, Ariz., at 81. He is survived by wife Marilyn Gimbel; children Dr. Mark Gimbel, Sari Rogoff, Robin Cohen, Lisa Shore and Scott Schwartz; siblings Phyllis Winner and Neal Gimbel; and many grandchildren. He was predeceased by parents Sylvia and Dr. Harry Gimbel.

Dr. Joseph Gimbel was a physician for more than 40 years, serving the Phoenix, Ariz., area. He will be dearly missed.