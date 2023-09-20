On Sept. 8, Dr. Lawrence David Pinkner of Boynton Beach, Florida, at 89. He is survived by children Jerome (Sarah) Pinkner, Steven (Lou Ann) Pinkner, Norrie (Rob) Hirsch and Michael (Terri) Rabinowitz; grandchildren Chloe (Aaron) Obernuefemann, Jesse (Leah) Pinkner, and Cody (Phoebe) Pinkner, Jacob Hirsch, Aaron Hirsch, Jordyn Rabinowitz and Drew Rabinowitz; great-grandchildren Owen and Liam Obernuefemann; and partner Linda Weinhouse. He was predeceased by wife Marilyn Pinkner (née Honkovsky); brother Robert (Shelly) Pinkner; and parents Jack and Mary Pinkner. His long-term love of the Ravens (and renewed interest in the Orioles, reignited by Linda’s enthusiasm) was only matched by his love of his family and friends, and helping as many people as possible.

Contributions may be sent to Operation Smile, 100 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21201 or any cancer research charity of your choice.