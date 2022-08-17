On August 5, Dr. Lawrence Mark Lichtenstein of Baltimore at 88. He is survived by his wife Carolyn, his three children Elizabeth, Joshua and Rebekah and their spouses and seven grandchildren, Sam, Jackson, Ben, Isaac, Eliseo, Alice and Joe. Dr. Lichtenstein did pioneering work leading to a better understanding of asthma and allergies to ragweed and bee venom, and in 1989 was knighted by the Italian government for training physicians there. Through Hopkins’ Division of Clinical Immunology and later its Asthma and Immunology Center, more than 150 doctors from 30 countries have received clinical and research training from a group led by Dr. Lichtenstein and Dr. Phil Norman. His role as a mentor was one of the great joys of his life. Over the years, Dr. Lichtenstein published more than 700 scholarly works, garnering more than 42,000 citations.

Contributions in his memory may be sent to the Planned Parenthood Federation of America.