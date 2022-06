On June 5, Dr. Melvin Kordon of Rockville at 84. He is survived by sons Kevin (Gianina) Kordon, Marshall (Laura) Kordon and Robert (Tracy) Kordon and grandchildren Steven and Rebecca Kordon, Avram and Elena Kordon, and Jackson and Decker Kordon. He was predeceased by wife Phyllis Kordon (née Astrow); brother Larry Kordon and parents Mary and Leo Kordon.

Contributions may be sent to Friends House Retirement Community, 17340 Quaker Lane, Sandy Spring, MD 20860.