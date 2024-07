On June 26, Dr. Miguel Sadovnik of Pikesville at 73. He is survived by wife Aida Sadovnik (née Wolfenson); children Jack Sadovnik and Cynthia Sadovnik (Russell Cooper); brother Isaac (Joan) Sadovnik; grandchildren Mia, Noah, Lila, Joseph and Kylie; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by parents Esther and Elias Sadovnik.

Contributions may be sent to Moses Montefiore Anshe Emunah (MMAE), 7000 Rockland Hills Drive, Baltimore, MD 21209.