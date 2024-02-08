On Jan. 23, Dr. Murray Weinstock of Baltimore at 89. He is survived by wife Gloria Weinstock; children Abby (Shawn) Sefret and Judith (Craig) Bitman; sister Lenore (Spencer) Shaps; grandchildren Jonah Luke Bitman, Eli Thomas Bitman, Grant Spencer Bitman, Shayna Eva Sefret, Aliza Rose Sefret and Hannah Leah Sefret; and many nieces, nephews and their children. He was predeceased by parents Hinda and Yerme “Jerry” Weinstock. Murray enjoyed a long career as a practicing cardiologist beloved by his patients and staff — seeing patients until he was in his late 70s in Hackensack, New Jersey. He was an attending physician at Hackensack University Center for over 40 years. He was also a US FAA Designated Senior Aviation Medical Examiner (AME) and offered immigration medical exams. After he retired from his private practice, he worked as an expert witness for court cases with medical questions. In addition to his remarkable career, he loved collecting paintings, perusing antique shops, gardening, listening to classical music, visiting warm and sunny Florida and most particularly spending time with his family. He was a staunch supporter of Israel and very connected to his Jewish faith.

Contributions may be sent to Hadassah, the Murray Weinstock Revolving Loan Fund at Boston University Medical School, or to a charity of your choice.