On May 6, Dr. Philip Roy Rever at 81. He is survived by wife Brenda Brown Rever; children Stephanie (Michael) Chu and Matt (Dolly) Rever; stepchildren Gene (Sari) Lipitz, Jon (Darlene) Lipitz and Amanda (Greg Smith) Lipitz; grandchildren Caroline, Christopher, Nicholas, Colt, Sophie, Chloe, Max, Westley, Charlie Jane, Eliza and Asher; twin brother Jack (Millie) and sister Patricia (Bob) Dalton; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws. He was predeceased by first wife Patricia. To those who knew him, a man with greater integrity and capacity to love would be hard to find.

Contributions may be made to University of Maryland Alumni Association, Samuel Riggs IV Alumni Center Gift Acceptance, PO Box 49013, Baltimore, MD 21297-4913 or American Rivers, 1101 14th St. NW, Suite 1400, Washington, DC 20005 or Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women, 128 W. Franklin St., Baltimore, MD 21201.