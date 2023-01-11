On December 13, Dr. Richard M. Susel of Baltimore at 82. He is survived by his wife, Dr. Carolyn Pass Susel; children Steven (Monica) Susel and Gary (Elaine) Susel; and grandchildren Dahlia Susel, Abbey Susel, Sasha Susel and Zachary Susel. He was predeceased by brothers Ira Susel and Barry Susel; and parents Ruth and Samuel Susel.

Contributions in his memory may be sent to: Har Sinai-Oheb Shalom Congregation, 7310 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208; or to Pass and Susel Academy of Excellence, c/o University of Maryland School of Medicine, Office of Philanthropy Operations, 220 N. Arch St., 13th Floor, c/o UMBF Inc., Baltimore, MD 21201.