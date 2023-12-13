On Nov. 26, Dr. Robert “Doc” Sussman of Jensen Beach, Florida, at 77. He is survived by daughter Rachel, husband Brett and their daughter Tesla; son Scott, wife Lindsey and their daughters Maddy and Abby; daughter Sara, husband Matt and their children Scout and Smith; and daughter Lisa, husband Etan and their children Itai and Talia. He is also survived by former wife and mother of their children Shirley; former wife Heather; stepsons Ben and Jacob; sister Janet; niece Laura and nephew Dave; and countless friends in Baltimore, Point Roberts, Washington, Florida, the Democratic Republic of Congo and elsewhere we may never know. His childhood was spent adventuring on his bike with his friends until dinnertime, sneaking into the local pharmacy to use their pinball machine and a stint of taking only remedial shop classes in school, a particular point of pride. He ultimately went to Franklin and Marshall College where he completed premedical studies, then to Thomas Jefferson University for medical school, his father’s alma mater (and later that of his son Scott and daughter Lisa). He completed his residency in orthopedic surgery and became chief of orthopedics at Union Memorial Hospital in Baltimore. He was a natural pianist, a slightly less natural but no less confident rapper, a regular at Mack Lewis’s boxing gym and he embraced spirituality in countless forms. He owned and sold a successful private practice, was a medical consultant to mining companies in southeast Asia and central Africa and tirelessly pursued his goal of bettering himself and finding peace.

Contributions may be sent to the Mr. Mack Lewis Foundation, a cause near and dear to his heart: macklewisfoundation.org/donations.