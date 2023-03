On February 12, Dr. Robert H. Solof Jr. of Owings Mills at 74. He is survived by his wife Sharon Solof (née Lando); children Jeffrey (Sami Schwartz) Solof and Steph (Jared) Albert; and grandchildren Adam and Benny Albert.

Contributions may be sent to Beth El Rabbi Benevolent Fund, 8101 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208.