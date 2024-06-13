On June 2, Dr. Robert Nadol of Langley, Washington at 80. He is survived by wife Meleesa Reichert-Nadol; son Michael Nadol (Lori Anselm) and daughter Heather Martens (Doug);, and grandchildren Samuel and Alexander Nadol, Guinevere Diko and Damien Martens. He was predeceased by sisters Beverly Jett and Rona Purks; brother Jack Nadol; and parents William and Mollie Nadol. As a psychiatrist, he dedicated much of his career to work with veterans and others addressing past trauma. As a Clinical Assistant Professor at Brown University School of Medicine for 25 years and in other teaching roles, he brought his insight and experience forward for future practitioners. He loved collecting antique memorabilia and ephemera, his years of living alongside the coast and his family.

Contributions may be made to the Lady Freethinker charity fighting animal abuse online or at 12405 Venice Blvd #390, Los Angeles, CA, 90066.