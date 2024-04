On March 10, Dr. Sherwood “Woody” Alan Libit at 80. He is survived by wife Dr. Sharon Libit (née Ferdman); children Howard (Jody) Libit and Amy Libit; sister Regina (Jack) Rosenthal; and grandchildren Elliot Libit and Maya Libit. He was predeceased by parents Edward and Faye Libit.

Contributions may be sent to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047 or The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mt. Royal Ave., Baltimore, MD 21201.