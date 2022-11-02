On October 16, Dr. Stephen D. Rosenbaum of Pikesville at 79. He is survived by wife Marci Rosenbaum (née Katzoff); daughters Rachel (Marc) Reibman and Ali (Laszlo) Rosenberg; and grandchildren Sydney, Abby and Andrew Reibman, and Leo Rosenberg. He was predeceased by parents Lee and Herbert Rosenbaum.

Steve was a doctor in the Baltimore area for more than 40 years. He was also an avid boater and pilot, but was happiest sitting on his deck at the beach with his family. He will be greatly missed by all.

Contributions in his memory may be sent to: Beth Tfiloh Congregation or Gilchrist Hospice Care.