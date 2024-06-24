During Elegant Evening, Associated Reveals Plans to Honor Marc Terrill’s Legacy

What do Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Baltimore Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta have in common?

Both of these famous figures put together video messages to congratulate Marc Terrill, outgoing president of The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore, on his decades of experience working in the Baltimore Jewish community, Israel and beyond.

On Tuesday, June 18, The Associated held the star-studded event at the M&T Bank Exchange in Baltimore, as Jewish leaders, Associated staff and people from all over Maryland came together to honor Terrill as his tenure comes to a close. Drinks were served, food was plentiful and people shared their favorite memories and stories of Terrill’s work and his impact as the organization’s leader.

“Marc hired me over 20 years ago to be his CFO,” Associated Chief Financial Officer Mark Smolarz said. “It’s the longest I’ve ever had a boss in my career. He’s been my work partner … my work spouse. It’s a little bittersweet to see him go, since we’ve worked together for so many years. It’s a little surreal that I have a new boss.”

While Terrill is leaving the position, he walked away from the night with his legacy as a permanent part of The Associated. Toward the end of the night, past presidents of The Associated announced that the auditorium on The Associated’s Goldsmith Campus in Park Heights will be named the Terrill Auditorium in his honor. Earlier this year, The Associated announced that it would be redeveloping this campus, which will serve as its new headquarters. The organization plans to hold community events at the Terrill Auditorium and host performers.

“As one of the key gathering spaces on the campus, naming the auditorium in honor of Marc was a fitting tribute in honor of his tenure,” said Michelle Gordon, The Associated’s chief of staff. “It was his leadership that brought this vision forward. Marc is a keen relationship-builder and steward of the Jewish community, so it is only fitting that the auditorium, a place where countless Baltimoreans and Jewish community organizations will gather, will bear his name.”

In addition to the Terrill Auditorium, Terrill also received another landmark in his honor overseas. Baltimore’s Israeli partner city of Ashkelon is characterized by the unique and colorful artwork built on its various traffic circles. Sigal Ariely, director of the Baltimore-Ashkelon Partnership, announced that the circle between the municipality building and Ashkelon College has been renamed the Associated Circle and dedicated to Terrill’s work.

“Marc has always been our champion,” Ariely said. “Ashkelon has been the recipient of much of such wonderful support and resources from the Baltimore community. … You mean the world to us, and why we are grateful for all that you have done. We will miss you terribly, and expect you to continue, if you can, to visit Israel.”

In addition to the building and art installation named in his honor, Terrill also received several video messages from famous faces. A celebrity impersonator portraying Larry David of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” fame filmed a skit with Terrill and other Associated staff called “Curb Your Enthusiasm: Associated Edition.” The humorous sketch saw the actor exploring The Associated building while looking for Terrill, having off-beat interactions with many other staff members and even snooping in Terrill’s desk.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog also sent a message of congratulations to Terrill, thanking him for not only his hard work at The Associated but his dedication to pro-Israel causes.

“From your very first step in the world of community organization, your eagerness to contribute has been enormous,” he said. “Giving your entire starting salary away during your first visit to Masada was maybe not your most strategic move, but it was a good indication of what was to come, and your deep sense of connection to the Jewish people.”

Baltimore Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta also sent in a video message, as well as a game ball that Terrill was gifted onstage. Not to be outdone, the Baltimore Orioles invited Terrill to throw the first pitch at their July 9 game against the Chicago Cubs.

All of this might be a tough act to follow for Andrew Cushnir, who recently took Terrill’s position as president of The Associated. But in addition to being a night of looking back on Terrill’s legacy, there was also a sense of optimism for the organization’s future.

“Marc has set such a strong foundation for The Associated over the past 20 years. He was the one who made it feel like such an inclusive and welcoming environment for all ages, stages of life and religious denominations,” said Harriette Wienner, chair of Women’s Leadership and Philanthropy at The Associated. “I see Andrew taking that ball and running with it, moving us forward in the way we need to grow our volunteer base and how we need people to view The Associated as for everyone and not just for some.”