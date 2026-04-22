Earle ‘Jock’ Freedman, Who Helped Shape Maryland’s Bridges for 66 Years, Dies at 96

For more than six decades, Maryland drivers crossed bridges designed or overseen by Earle S. “Jock” Freedman. To the engineer who helped shape thousands of spans across the state, bridges were more than structures of steel and concrete — they were connections linking communities, landscapes and generations.

A Baltimore native and longtime member of Suburban Orthodox Congregation in Pikesville, Freedman balanced a demanding engineering career with a life rooted in Jewish observance, synagogue involvement and family.

“There’s almost not a bridge in Maryland that he didn’t have his fingerprint on,” said Glenn Vaughan, who worked in the Maryland State Highway Administration’s bridge department for four decades.

Freedman, who spent 66 years with the Maryland State Highway Administration and became the longest-serving state employee in Maryland history, died on April 9. He was 96.

His career in public service began in 1950, when he joined the agency shortly after graduating from Johns Hopkins University with an engineering degree at age 20.

Over the next six decades, Freedman helped guide the design, construction and maintenance of more than 2,500 bridges and played a role in the development of Maryland’s modern highway system, including early work connected to the Baltimore Beltway.

Colleagues said his influence extended across much of Maryland’s transportation infrastructure during a period of rapid highway expansion.

“He stayed cool, calm and collected and helped everyone work through problems,” said Joe Miller, a former deputy director in the agency’s bridge development office. “We’d talk it through until we reached a consensus about what needed to be done.”

Colleagues said that steady temperament was especially valuable during infrastructure emergencies, when damaged bridges or unexpected structural problems required quick engineering decisions.

Among the projects most closely associated with Freedman was the U.S. Naval Academy Bridge spanning the Severn River in Annapolis, completed in 1995. The $34 million steel structure replaced an earlier crossing and became one of the most recognizable bridges in the state. It later received a design award from the National Steel Bridge Alliance.

Freedman believed bridges should serve not only a practical purpose but also contribute to the landscape around them.

“He always felt a bridge should be both functional and beautiful,” said his daughter Roz Chazen.

John Narer, a senior project manager with the State Highway Administration, said Freedman influenced generations of engineers who worked under him.

“Some jobs you just have a boss,” Narer said. “But he was more than a boss. He was an excellent engineer, a friend and almost a father figure to many of us.”

Freedman’s approach to management was methodical and collaborative. He reviewed engineering plans closely and encouraged younger engineers to think carefully through problems before reaching conclusions. His office door was rarely closed, and engineers frequently sought his advice not only on bridge design but on professional decisions and career paths.

“He loved seeing projects go from paper to completion,” Miller said. “And he enjoyed watching young engineers grow and succeed.”

Freedman was born on Feb. 18, 1930, in Baltimore, the only child of Norman and Fannie Freedman.

His father taught shop for many years at Baltimore Polytechnic Institute and was well known among generations of students there. Freedman later attended Poly himself, graduating early after skipping three grades starting in elementary school.

“He was always extremely bright,” his wife Trudy Freedman said. “The schools moved him ahead because they knew he was ready.”

He studied engineering at Johns Hopkins University, graduating in 1950, and remained connected to the university in later years.

Beyond his engineering career, Freedman led a deeply rooted Jewish life centered on synagogue, family and community.

Jock and Trudy Freedman, were longtime members of Suburban Orthodox Congregation in Pikesville and helped establish the congregation in its early years. Friends and family said he often volunteered for practical tasks — fixing equipment, organizing projects or serving on committees when the synagogue needed assistance.

Observing Shabbat was central to his life.

“He used to say, ‘God gives me six days. I can give Him one,’” Chazen said.

Those close to him also recalled that he kept a list of people he prayed for each day, often checking in with them afterward.

In their Pikesville neighborhood, Freedman was known for organizing community gatherings that brought families together. Each summer he helped coordinate a Fourth of July picnic where children performed skits and neighbors shared food and conversation.

Neighbors also remembered him as the person people turned to when something needed fixing.

At home, he built a sukkah each year for the holiday of Sukkot, welcoming neighbors who did not have one of their own and turning the structure into a gathering place during the holiday.

He and his wife of nearly 75 years met as teenagers while living on neighboring streets in Baltimore.

“We lived around the corner from each other,” Trudy Freedman said. “He was kind, thoughtful, brilliant and very respectful of people.”

Chazen said he returned home from work each evening and was always ready to help with schoolwork or practical problems.

“He was the person you went to when you needed help figuring something out,” said Trudy Freeman.

Freedman took particular pride in his growing family, which included his daughters, Barbara Neuman and Roz Chazen; his sons-in-law, Craig Neuman and Joel Chazen; and five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren who visited him often.

Although he received numerous professional honors during his career, including recognition from the State Highway Administration and Johns Hopkins University, relatives said he remained modest about his accomplishments.

Instead, his daughter said, he measured success in the work itself and in the people around him.

“He simply wanted to do his job well,” said Chazen, who is proud that a Pikesville bridge her father created on Reisterstown Road was named for him.

“He used to say if you love what you do, you never work a day in your life.”

Ellen Braunstein is a freelance writer.