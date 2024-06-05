Easy Cherry-Cheese Tarts for Shavuot

By Miriam Szokovski | Chabad.org

I used store-bought puff pastry for these, and the cheese filling can be mixed with a spoon — no blenders or mixers required. Feel free to change up the flavor and use blueberry or strawberry pie filling instead.

Cherry-Cheese Tarts | Dairy

Yield: 16 (will vary depending on the size of your cookie cutter)

2 sheets puff pastry

8 ounces cream cheese

4-6 tablespoons sugar

1½ teaspoons fresh lemon juice

1 egg, beaten

1 cup cherry pie filling (or other flavor of your choice)

Preheat your oven to 400° F.

Place a sheet of parchment paper down on your workspace. Roll out a sheet of puff pastry on the parchment paper, then pick up the whole piece of paper and place it on a baking sheet. This way, you can do the rest of the work directly on the baking sheet and won’t have to move anything around.

Use a round cookie cutter (or large mug) to cut out circles (mine are 3.5 inches). Prick the center of each circle several times with a fork.

Soften the cream cheese for approximately 12 seconds in the microwave. Mix in the sugar and lemon juice. Spread the cheese mixture on the center of each circle, leaving the edge clear. Add a dollop of your preferred pie filling.

Beat the egg and brush it over the edges. Sprinkle the edges with sugar (coarse sugar if you have it).

Bake at 400°F for 15-18 minutes. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Miriam Szokovski is a writer, editor and member of the Chabad.org editorial team.