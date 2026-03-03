Eden Rovner: Goucher College Junior Spreading Jewish Positivity on Campus

Eden Rovner is the co-creator and co-organizer of Goucher Hillel’s campus-wide Purim drag show, and for him it is about so much more than just a Purim party.

Rovner, a Junior at Goucher College, grew up in a small Jewish community in Tennessee. He chose Goucher for his nursing degree because he wanted to keep that small-town feel, but be a part of an inclusive Jewish community, something he said he didn’t have growing up.

“[When starting college] I was slowly trying to reintroduce Judaism into my life, because I felt that the way that I grew up wasn’t a positive experience with the religion, and I thought that Goucher Hillel might give me that that positive outlook, which it has,” said Rovner.

Rovner started the drag show last year as Goucher Hillel’s Adamah co-chair with one of his non-Jewish friends. The purpose is threefold: to raise funds for environmental charities, connect it to Jewish life on campus — like Tikkun Olam — and to help fight anti-Jewish hate on campus.

“The more ‘obvious’ Jewish people on campus get at least some amount of hate, which is obviously bad,” Rovner said. “A lot of our events are also exclusive to Jewish people. Like, you can’t come to, I mean, you could come to a Shabbos service without having any background knowledge, but you’d be incredibly confused and lost, and that’s not fun for anyone who’s not doing it to serve God. So the drag show is more of a ‘this is a fun event tangentially related to Judaism.’ We want to give the broader Goucher community a more positive view of us as a group that could have fun. It’s more of a dip your toes in see that we are normal people.”

Rovner spent a summer working at Pearlstone, a retreat center that is part of Adamah, a Jewish environmental organization.

“This year, it’s ocean-themed charities,” he explained. “Last year it was rainforest-themed charities, and we put on a big event for the governor student population.”

This year, however, Rovner and the other co-creator of the drag show are running the fundraiser exclusively, in connection with Goucher Hillel.

“The whole point was environment, and we can connect it to Hillel, because we’re doing it around Purim, which means that we already want people to dress up. We already want people to have fun,” He explained. “This is a good venue to introduce people to Judaism [in a] light way without being preachy.”

Outside of Hillel, Rovner is training to become an EMT, working on a campaign for County Executive Pat Young, working part-time at Insomnia Cookies and Prolog Inc, which provides housing and services for people with psychiatric conditions, and is working on campus as a writing tutor.

“By me being connected to Hillel and being one who actively speaks my mind all the time in classes and outside of class, [the drag show] gives a lot of my peers a level of comfort with the Hillel that they wouldn’t have otherwise,” he added. “There’s a lot of people that I’ve talked to that would not go to the drag show because it’s a Hillel run event, unless I told them ‘I’m running it. Here’s where the money’s coming from. Here’s where the money’s going to.’”

