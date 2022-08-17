On August 4, Edgar Sweren, DDS of Timonium at 93. He is survived by wife Betty Sweren (née Applestein); children Shelley Sweren Wasserman, Bennett (Kathryn Zent) Sweren and Maralee Sweren (Steve) Clark; siblings Herb Sweren and Irene Sweren (Michael) Johnson; grandchildren Teddy (Nell Diamond) Wasserman, Emily Wasserman, Alison Wasserman, Rachel Wasserman, J.B. Wogan (Meghan McGrane), R. Scott Sweren, Casey Sweren (John Farrell) Dexheimer, Peyton Sweren, Andrew (Christa) Clark and Rebecca Stoyanova (Simeon Stoyanov); and great-grandchildren Henry David Wasserman, Willow Diamond Wasserman, Sebastian Charles Wasserman, Graham Edwin Clark, Molly Leigh Clark, Collins Reese Clark and Asher Edgar Wogan. He was predeceased by daughter Marcie Sweren Wogan; son-in-law Charles Wasserman; sister Evelyn Greenberg; sister-in-law Sheila Sweren; brother-in-law Mickey Greenberg, and parents Tillie (née Simmons) and Morris Sweren. We mourn his death, but celebrate his life. Edgar Sweren earned his DDS in 1954, then his Orthodontic specialty in 1958 practicing for 68 years. Dr. Sweren never officially retired and maintained his Clinical Assistant Professor credentials at the University of Maryland School of Dentistry (UMDSOD) most recently teaching one day a month. Beloved by his family which was the source of his greatest pride, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren, Dr. Sweren also valued education and philanthropy. He and wife Betty, during their 72 years of marriage, collected books and art which they have generously shared and donated to many institutions.

Contributions in his memory may be sent to University of Maryland School of Dentistry Foundation, Inc., Office of Philanthropy Operations, c/o Dr. Edgar Sweren and Mrs. Betty Sweren sustaining fund for Orthodontics, 220 Arch Street; 13th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21201 or Center Stage, 700 North Calvert Street, Baltimore, MD 21202.