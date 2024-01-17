On Dec. 31, Edith Lowenstein (née Anoff) of Baltimore at 101. She is survived by children Beverly Lowenstein (Arden Bronstein) and Herbert (Evelyn) Lowenstein; grandchildren Rachel Lowenstein (Arnaud Fritz), Marina Bronstein and David Lowenstein; and great-grandchildren Eva Fritz and Liam Fritz. She was predeceased by husband Ernest Lowenstein; siblings Melvin (Sylvia) Anoff, Bernard (Carolyn) Anoff and Evelyn (Seymour) Isaacson; and parents Goldie and Samuel Anoff.

Contributions may be sent to Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem, Israel.