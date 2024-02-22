On Feb. 7, Edith Yankelov of Baltimore at 93. She is survived by niece and nephews Marci, Richard and Howard Yankelov; and great-nephews Nathan, Ian, Landan, Evan, Matthew and Micah Yankelov. She was predeceased by brother Louis Yankelov and parents Michael and Bessie Yankelov. She graduated from Western High in Baltimore. She worked at the City Hospital for 36 years as a secretary in the EKG Clinic where she was proud to say she could type over 70 words per minute. She left for one year to work for the Air Force but then went back to City Hospital and retired from there. In her younger years she was a traveler. She went on many trips with her group of friends including two trips to Israel which she was most proud of. She was an avid supporter of the theater and had season tickets for many years. She loved a party. With no children of her own, her niece, nephews and great-nephews were the center of her world and she was present at every family event. She loved dessert, especially the Sions rainbow cake that was a family tradition started by her mother. In later years, she moved to Weinberg Woods, where she lived a very active life and was always the first to sign up for any activity. Friends and neighbors there described her as the kindest person you could meet. She loved animals and was committed to her Jewish faith.

Contributions may be sent to The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore or the animal charity of your choice.