Editorial: Betting on Milei in Argentina

President Javier Milei’s recent electoral victory in Argentina is more than a political upset. It’s a high-stakes economic gamble with global ripple effects. In Buenos Aires, investors cheered: The peso strengthened, bond prices jumped and the stock market soared. In Washington, the reaction was more cautious. The U.S. has effectively tied its reputation — and possibly taxpayer dollars — to a leader promising to shock Argentina’s economy back to life. If Milei succeeds, it’s a big win for the U.S. and international markets. If he fails, the costs could be significant.

Here’s what’s happening. The U.S. Treasury is preparing a $20 billion currency swap with Argentina, along with a separate $20 billion loan package from major banks. In plain English, Washington is offering Argentina a big financial lifeline — backed by American money — to help it pay its bills and stabilize its currency. That is a bold and unusual move, showing just how much the U.S. wants Milei to succeed.

The stakes could hardly be higher. Inflation in Argentina is running at 143%, poverty exceeds 40% and the country operates with more than a dozen exchange rates for the dollar. Argentina’s economy is not a house of cards; it is a collapsing pyramid, built on decades of political evasion and false designs. Past governments have promised change and flinched at the pain it requires. Milei is promising to do what his predecessors would not — or could not do.

Wall Street is betting on that success. Big investment firms like Pimco, Fidelity and BlackRock already hold billions of dollars in Argentine bonds. They’re expecting those investments to pay off if the U.S. money comes through and Milei can steady the economy. In the short run, that optimism has pushed Argentine assets sharply higher. But markets are not sentimental. They will turn as quickly as they rose.

Milei’s outsider persona makes this gamble more volatile — and more captivating. He rose to power railing against the political class, brandishing a chainsaw as a symbol of the cuts to come and promising to “awaken lions” rather than guide sheep. It was theater, but it was also a message: The old order has failed, and Argentina’s exhausted electorate is willing to roll the dice on something — someone — entirely new.

There’s also a geopolitical angle. Milei has aligned himself openly with the U.S. and Israel, pledged to move Argentina’s embassy to Jerusalem, and immersed himself in Torah study — a personal and political signal that could reshape Argentina’s place in a region that has leaned increasingly away from both. For Washington and Jerusalem, a stable Milei government would be more than a financial partner; it would be a symbolic ally at a time of shifting global winds.

For now, Milei stands on a narrow ledge between promise and peril, buoyed by market euphoria but shadowed by history. Goodwill is like a short-term loan — it comes due fast. Washington should insist on real reform, not temporary fixes. And Milei must act swiftly before the lions he awakened lose their roar. Argentina has been here many times before.

Whether this time is different depends on what happens next.