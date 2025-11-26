Editorial: JD Vance’s Sputtering Turning Point

At a major Turning Point USA conference last month — not a routine campus appearance, but a flagship event drawing more than 3,000 young conservatives at the University of Mississippi and livestreamed nationwide — Vice President JD Vance encountered a moment that demanded genuine leadership. A student asked why America “owed” anything to Israel when “their religion does not agree with ours and openly supports the prosecution of ours.”

This was not confusion or clumsy phrasing. It was a deliberate articulation of an age-old antisemitic trope, thinly repackaged as geopolitical skepticism. It called for an immediate and unequivocal correction.

Instead, Vance nodded politely, took the question at face value and retreated into canned “America First” talking points that completely sidestepped the underlying bigotry. Rather than confront the premise, he positioned himself as an interpreter of President Donald Trump’s views — as if moral clarity was someone else’s job. That was not cautious politics. It was abdication.

Turning Point is no fringe youth club. It is the primary pipeline for Gen Z conservatism, shaping the worldview of future campaign staffers, political strategists and possibly officeholders. What passes unchallenged on that stage quickly moves into the bloodstream of the Republican Party. And it is doing so at a time when some on the right are drifting from legitimate debate over America’s foreign posture toward darker, conspiratorial narratives that blame Jews or Israel for national decline. Tucker Carlson’s recent sympathetic interview with extremist Nick Fuentes only deepened that trend. Silence from senior figures gives such ideology space to grow.

Vance regularly highlights his Christian faith. But belief is not measured in Scripture references or cultural signaling — it is tested when values are challenged in real time. A serious leader would have taken that opportunity to clarify that religious disagreement does not justify disdain, that the U.S.–Israel alliance is rooted in shared democratic values and strategic partnership, and that antisemitism must be rejected without hesitation. Vance did none of that.

There are Republicans who know how to handle such moments. Sen. Ted Cruz has publicly challenged Carlson’s embrace of extremist voices. Nikki Haley warned plainly in 2024, “If you’re not unequivocally against antisemitism, you’re part of the problem.” Former Vice President Mike Pence frequently resisted radical drift within the party. And today, Secretary of State Marco Rubio — long respected for combining security realism with moral clarity — demonstrates that one can question America’s footprint abroad without sacrificing principle.

By contrast, Vance has dismissed outrage over antisemitic rhetoric in GOP youth circles as “pearl clutching,” and referred to criticism of Carlson as “stupid infighting.” When Trump brushed off concern by noting that Carlson “said good things about me,” Vance again stayed silent.

If JD Vance is the Republican Party’s answer in 2028, Democrats will likely breathe easier. But Republicans shouldn’t. When leadership was required at Turning Point, Vance looked for approval instead of taking a stand. And in doing so, he failed a crucial test. The next conservative standard-bearer for the Republicans must not just speak at Turning Point — he must also be able to stand at one.