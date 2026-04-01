Editorial: Next Year in Jerusalem

Each year at Passover, Jews gather around the Seder table to tell an ancient story that refuses to stay in the past. The Haggadah does not present the Exodus as distant history, but as lived experience: “In every generation, each person must see themselves as if they personally came out of Egypt.” It is a command not only to remember — but to internalize, to carry forward.

That is why Passover has always been more than a holiday. It is a discipline of memory and a framework for hope. The story it tells is stark. A people enslaved. A world indifferent. A redemption that arrives not all at once, but through struggle, uncertainty and faith. There are plagues and setbacks, moments of doubt and a long journey still ahead even after liberation begins. The Exodus is not the end of the story — it is the beginning of responsibility.

This year, that message lands with particular force.

In Israel, the promise of security and peace feels fragile. War, division and grief have tested the resilience of a people who know all too well the cost of vulnerability. In the Diaspora, Jewish communities confront rising antisemitism and a sense that old certainties can no longer be taken for granted. And in America, a country that has long served as a haven and partner, polarization and unrest challenge the civic bonds that sustain a free society.

Passover does not ignore these realities. It speaks directly to them. The Seder reminds us that redemption is never simple or immediate. It requires courage, leadership and a willingness to move forward even when the destination is unclear. The Israelites left Egypt not for comfort, but for covenant — for a life defined by purpose, obligation and shared destiny.

That is where the holiday’s enduring power lies.

At the close of the Seder, Jews around the world say, “Next year in Jerusalem.” It is one of the most familiar lines in Jewish life, but also one of the most misunderstood. It is not merely a geographic aspiration. It is a statement of longing — for wholeness, for peace, for a world in which exile, fear and division give way to connection and meaning. “Jerusalem” in this sense is both a place and an idea. It represents the possibility that history can bend toward redemption, even when the path is uncertain.

For Israel, that hope means not only security, but also a future in which strength is matched by stability and, ultimately, by peace. For the Jewish people, it means holding fast to identity and community in the face of pressure and doubt. And for America, it means renewing the civic ideals that have made it a refuge and a partner.

Passover does not promise that these outcomes will come easily. It does something more demanding. It insists that redemption is possible, but only if people are willing to pursue it. That is why the story is retold each year. Not because it has changed, but because we have.

And so, as this Passover begins, the ancient words carry forward into a complicated present. Not as nostalgia, but as a challenge. Next year in Jerusalem. Next year, perhaps, in a world a little closer to what Jerusalem is meant to represent: a place of peace, of dignity and of shared meaning.

A place still worth striving toward.