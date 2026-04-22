Editorial: The Lesson of Orbán’s Loss

After 16 years in power, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán was not toppled by protest or collapse. He was voted out — decisively.

That result has already been seized upon by some on the right as proof that warnings about “democratic erosion” are overstated. If Hungary could replace its leader at the ballot box, the argument goes, how compromised could its democracy really have been?

The answer is: more than comfortable, less than fatal.

Hungary under Orbán was not a dictatorship in the classic sense. Elections were held, votes were counted and opposition parties existed. But over time, the rules of the system were bent — through gerrymandered districts, media dominance, the use of state resources in campaigns and the steady placement of loyalists across key institutions. The playing field was not eliminated; it was tilted.

What changed this time was not the system, but the scale of opposition to it.

Economic stagnation, corruption fatigue and generational impatience converged behind a single challenger, Péter Magyar, who unified a fractured opposition and avoided ideological maximalism. Younger voters turned out in force. Smaller parties stepped aside. And a system designed to resist change was finally overwhelmed by it.

Hungary’s election does not prove that democratic backsliding is a myth. It proves something more complicated: A system can be weakened, skewed, even captured in important ways — and still remain capable, under sufficient pressure, of self-correction.

That distinction matters in Israel, where Orbán’s Hungary has often been invoked — implicitly or explicitly — as a counterexample to dire warnings about institutional change.

The Hungarian result cuts against that argument, but not in the way critics might hope. It does not show that “everything will collapse.” It shows that systems can bend for a long time before voters force a reset.

The more immediate impact for Israel is not conceptual. It is political.

Orbán was one of Israel’s most reliable allies inside Europe, frequently shielding it from unified European action and willing to break consensus within the European Union. His alignment with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was not incidental; it was strategic, rooted in a shared skepticism of liberal European institutions and a willingness to challenge them.

A government led by Magyar is unlikely to become hostile to Israel. But it may be less reflexively protective. A Hungary that moves closer to the European mainstream is a Hungary less likely to serve as a guaranteed backstop for Israel in EU forums. That does not transform Europe overnight — but it narrows Israel’s diplomatic margin.

The implications extend to the United States as well. President Donald Trump did more than maintain cordial ties with Orbán; he celebrated him, holding him up as a model of nationalist leadership. Vice President JD Vance reinforced that alignment with a high-profile visit to Budapest in the final stretch of the campaign.

Orbán’s defeat does not discredit that model entirely. But it does puncture its aura of inevitability. Systems built on centralized control and constant mobilization can endure.

They can also accumulate fatigue — economic, political and civic — until voters decide, all at once, that they want something else.

Hungary did not prove that such systems cannot last. It proved that they do not last forever.