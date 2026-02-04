Editorial: The World’s Moral Collapse on Iran

The reports emerging from Iran are no longer ambiguous, disputed or deniable. According to multiple news sources, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei ordered security forces to crush nationwide protests using “any means necessary,” issuing what witnesses describe as explicit shoot-to-kill instructions. The result is not a crackdown. It is a state-orchestrated massacre.

Verified footage shows security forces firing live ammunition into crowds across Tehran and dozens of other cities. Hospitals report waves of gunshot victims arriving by the hour.

Doctors describe war zone conditions. Morgues are overwhelmed. Families identify loved ones from numbered images displayed on screens. Human rights investigators report systematic lethal force, including credible accounts of wounded protesters being shot inside hospitals.

This is not chaos. It is policy. And it is happening now.

Independent monitors estimate that thousands have already been killed, with far higher numbers under investigation. The Iranian rights group HRANA has documented thousands of confirmed deaths and tens of thousands of additional cases. Exile-based outlet Iran International places the death toll far higher. Even allowing for uncertainty, the direction is unmistakable: a regime executing its own citizens in real time for demanding dignity, agency and a future.

And yet — silence.

Where is the global outrage machine that reliably activates when Israel is involved? Where are the emergency U.N. sessions, the condemnatory resolutions, the investigations and moral sermons? Where are the boycotts, the sanctions campaigns, the breathless declarations that “the world is watching”?

For more than two years, Israel has been relentlessly condemned for defending itself against enemies openly committed to its destruction. Civilian casualties — tragic and unavoidable in urban warfare — have been treated as proof of criminal intent. Standards have been invented, rewritten and enforced with fervor.

But now, as tens of thousands of Iranians are reportedly gunned down simply for standing up for their lives, the world’s self-appointed moral authorities avert their eyes.

This silence is not only hypocritical; it is dangerous — because we know deterrence works. When the Iranian regime faced coordinated sanctions, diplomatic isolation and sustained scrutiny after earlier protest crackdowns, the violence slowed. When commanders and institutions believed personal consequences were possible, restraint followed. Brutal regimes respond to pressure. They always have.

Which brings us to this moment.

Words are no longer enough. Expressions of “concern” have become a ritual substitute for action. If the United States limits itself to statements, Tehran will conclude — correctly — that mass murder carries no cost. If Europe prioritizes trade, energy and diplomatic convenience over human life, the killing will continue, unseen but undiminished. And if international institutions remain inert, their credibility will not merely erode; it will collapse.

There are options — real ones. Coordinated sanctions on security commanders and judges. Asset freezes and travel bans on regime elites and their families. Emergency international mechanisms to document crimes and preserve evidence. Support for independent Iranian media and communications access. Public diplomatic isolation, not quiet engagement. And a clear warning: those issuing shoot-to-kill orders will be held personally accountable.

This is not Israel’s problem. It is not only America’s problem. It is a global problem.

If the international community cannot act forcefully while unarmed civilians are hunted in the streets, then its silence is not an oversight. It is a choice. And history will record it exactly that way.