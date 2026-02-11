Editorial: Trump’s Clumsy Power Grab on Elections

It is tempting to dismiss President Donald Trump’s recent suggestion to “nationalize” elections as another half-baked provocation. That temptation should be resisted. What Trump has proposed is not idle rhetoric or careless talk. It is a dangerous challenge to the constitutional structure of American democracy and deserves to be treated as such.

Trump made the remarks in a recent interview, calling on Republicans to “take over” election administration in at least 15 states or jurisdictions. Trump’s language was unambiguous. He did not call for congressional debate or constitutional reform. He spoke instead of partisan seizure — Republicans “taking over” voting in over two dozen places.

That is not election reform; it is a reflection of the authoritarian belief that elections count only when your party controls the machinery. It rejects the core democratic premise that legitimacy flows from outcomes and replaces it with something far more corrosive: legitimacy flows from control.

The U.S. Constitution could not be clearer. The administration of elections — the “times, places, and manner” of voting — is entrusted to the states, with Congress empowered to set limited, uniform rules. This decentralization is not a design flaw. It is a deliberate safeguard against centralized abuse of power. A system run by 50 states and thousands of local jurisdictions is messy, but it is resilient. It is difficult to coerce, difficult to capture and difficult to weaponize.

Which, of course, is precisely why Trump wants to dismantle it.

Trump’s proposal has nothing to do with election security. If it did, he would be strengthening independent oversight, protecting election workers and defending efforts to counter foreign interference — initiatives his allies have systematically weakened or dismantled. Instead, he is advancing a view of democracy in which election outcomes are treated as suspect unless the machinery producing them is placed under partisan control.

Even senior Republicans appeared to recognize the danger. U.S. Sen. John Thune, the Senate majority leader, rejected the idea outright, noting that decentralized systems are harder to hack and harder to manipulate. That observation is not partisan. It is constitutional common sense. States’ rights, distributed authority and skepticism of concentrated power were once core Republican principles. Trump’s proposal discards all three.

The White House’s attempt to sanitize the remarks after the fact — claiming Trump merely meant support for voter ID legislation — only underscores the problem. If a president’s words require emergency reinterpretation to make them sound constitutional, the words are the problem. Trump said what he meant. His defenders know it.

This episode fits a familiar pattern. Trump has attacked mail-in voting, promoted proof-of-citizenship requirements that would disenfranchise lawful voters, sued states over voter rolls and dismantled efforts to combat foreign election interference. The through-line is unmistakable: Delegitimize elections, centralize power and treat democratic constraints as obstacles rather than guardrails.

At some point, the adults in the Republican Party must decide whether they will intervene to reassert control — or allow the lunacy to continue unchecked. This is not about tone, exaggeration or partisan spin. A president openly suggesting partisan control of elections is crossing a line that should trigger immediate and unequivocal rejection.

Nationalizing elections is not how democracies protect themselves. It is how they begin to fail.