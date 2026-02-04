Editorial: When Foreign Money Fuels Campus Antisemitism

American universities insist — often with genuine conviction — that foreign funding does not buy influence. Academic freedom is sacrosanct, administrators say; donors do not shape values, enforcement or outcomes. But for Jewish students watching antisemitism metastasize across elite campuses, those assurances ring hollow.

Over the past decade, U.S. universities have accepted billions of dollars from foreign governments and state-linked entities with authoritarian records and clear political agendas. Qatar has emerged as the single largest foreign funder of American higher education, underwriting branch campuses, research programs and administrative operations nationwide. Qatar is not a neutral actor. It hosts Hamas leadership, funds Islamist media outlets that demonize Israel and criminalizes political dissent at home. When universities entangle themselves financially with such a regime, the risk is not hypothetical — it is structural.

That risk is brought into sharp focus by a recent Wall Street Journal op-ed by Kenneth Marcus of The Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law, which examines newly unsealed court documents in litigation involving Carnegie Mellon University. Marcus describes evidence suggesting that CMU’s extensive financial dependence on Qatar may have influenced how the university handled complaints of antisemitism. The allegation is not simply that antisemitic conduct occurred — Jewish students have been making that case for years — but that the university’s civil rights machinery may have been compromised by foreign entanglements.

Federal law anticipates precisely this danger. Section 117 of the Higher Education Act requires universities to disclose large foreign gifts and contracts because Congress understood that foreign money can distort institutional judgment. Yet repeated federal reviews have found chronic underreporting and evasive compliance, especially among elite institutions with the resources to know better. Transparency has been treated as a bureaucratic inconvenience rather than as a safeguard for vulnerable students.

The problem is rarely an explicit directive to suppress Jewish complaints or protect anti-Israel agitators. It is more insidious. Dependence breeds deference. Universities that rely on Qatari funding may hesitate to investigate faculty who demonize Israel, excuse harassment as “political speech,” or dismiss Jewish students’ concerns as inconvenient. Civil rights enforcement becomes tentative, selective and ultimately untrustworthy.

For Jewish students, this is not an abstract governance debate. It is about whether complaints of antisemitic intimidation will be taken seriously when they implicate narratives hostile to Israel. It is about whether administrators charged with enforcing Title VI feel pressure — conscious or not — to placate donors tied to regimes that view Zionism as illegitimate.

Nor is Carnegie Mellon an isolated case. Congressional investigators have uncovered contracts at multiple universities operating in Qatar that bind faculty and students to “respect” local laws and customs, including laws that criminalize criticism of the Qatari government. Universities insist these provisions are symbolic. But symbols matter. They teach students which speech is protected — and which communities are expected to accommodate power.

Congress must act. Disclosure requirements must be enforced with real penalties. Universities that subordinate civil rights enforcement or campus speech to foreign autocracies should risk losing federal funds. And civil rights offices must be structurally insulated from donor influence, especially when Jewish students are involved.

Antisemitism on campus does not flourish in a vacuum. It thrives where accountability is weak, enforcement is selective and money speaks louder than principle. Jewish students deserve more than statements of concern. They deserve proof that their rights are not for sale.