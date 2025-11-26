Editorial: When Genocide Becomes Politics

Of all the humanitarian catastrophes unfolding today, none has been more savage — and more willfully ignored — than Sudan’s civil war. More than 150,000 people have been killed. Twelve million displaced. Women raped in front of their families, children forced into militias and entire villages systematically erased. This is genocide by any honest legal or moral standard. It is deliberate, identity-based extermination, articulated by its perpetrators and documented by international monitors. Yet across American politics, media and activist circles, it barely registers.

There are no student encampments demanding divestment from the warlords responsible. No faculty manifestos. No urgent hearings or emergency resolutions. Sudan may briefly appear in headlines, but attention quickly shifts back to conflicts that track more neatly with pre-packaged ideological narratives — or provide easier political theater and clearer villains.

Contrast that neglect with the intensity now aimed at Israel. Twenty-one House progressives — led by Rep. Rashida Tlaib and joined by Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Pramila Jayapal, Ro Khanna and Ayanna Pressley — have introduced a resolution accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza and calling for sanctions, an arms embargo and referral to international tribunals.

Whatever one’s view of Israeli policy, invoking genocide in this context is not merely overheated rhetoric. It is a false charge. Genocide is the intentional destruction of a people; it requires proof of deliberate intent to eradicate. Civilian losses during warfare — even deeply tragic and extensive ones — do not in themselves constitute genocide, particularly when the declared military target is a terrorist organization that embeds itself among civilians and openly seeks Israel’s destruction. No credible legal authority has concluded that Israel is engaged in genocide.

That distinction is not academic. It is central to preserving any coherent moral vocabulary. These lawmakers know as much. Only months ago, several of them warned that genocide is a narrow legal term that must be used with extreme care. Their sudden reversal is not driven by new evidence. It reflects pressure from ideological activists, the lure of applause on social media and a reluctance to risk standing apart from their political base.

This is not “whataboutism.” It is moral correction. The point is not to wave away Palestinian suffering by pointing to Africa. It is to insist on telling the truth. One allegation — against Israel — is unproven, expansive and politically convenient. The other — in Sudan, Tigray, northern Nigeria and elsewhere across Africa—is explicit, targeted and almost entirely ignored.

Yet the same legislators who rush to brand Israel a genocidal state offer only passing gestures on Africa’s mass graves: a symbolic letter here, an occasional post there, a fleeting reference at a hearing. No sustained coalition-building. No sweeping resolution demanding serious international action. No insistence that “never again” apply first where genocide is indisputably under way.

The result is moral posturing without moral consistency. This is not a call to silence criticism of Israel or to deny the suffering of Palestinians. It is a plea for intellectual honesty. When leaders cheapen the word genocide for partisan gain, they weaken the world’s ability to confront the real thing.

If “never again” is to be more than a slogan, it must begin where genocide truly exists. And those who misuse the term should not only reconsider their rhetoric — they should reconsider their conscience.