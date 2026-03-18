Editorial: When Hate Becomes a ‘Crash’

When a man deliberately drives a car into a synagogue, the report concerning the event should be straightforward. It is an act of antisemitic violence. It is hatred. Yet the headline that first greeted readers at The Washington Post blurred that reality in two telling ways. First, it described the incident as a “crash.” Second, it immediately highlighted the attacker’s grievance.

The headline read: “Suspect in synagogue crash lost family in Israeli attack on Lebanon, official says.”

A crash? Cars crash when drivers lose control. They crash when roads are icy. They crash when accidents happen. But a car driven deliberately into a house of worship is not a crash. It is an attack.

Language matters because headlines shape how readers understand events. Calling an intentional act of violence a “crash” does more than soften the description. It shifts the reader’s first impression away from hatred and toward accident.

But the word choice was only the first distortion. The more revealing decision came in the rest of the headline. Before readers learned that federal authorities were investigating the incident as a targeted attack on Jews — and before they learned that classes were underway at the synagogue’s preschool — they were told something else: the attacker had relatives killed in Lebanon.

Why does that belong in the headline of a story about antisemitic violence in the United States? Gretchen Whitmer answered that question far more clearly than The Washington Post’s editors did. “Yesterday’s attack was antisemitism,” the Michigan governor said. “It was hate, plain and simple.”

Exactly.

Yet the headline suggested something different: that the attacker’s rage might somehow be contextualized, perhaps even explained. That is not journalism providing background. It is journalism subtly shifting sympathy away from the victims and toward the perpetrator.

Imagine the alternative headlines responsible editors would never publish. If a white supremacist attacked a Black church, would a newspaper write: “Suspect angered by diversity policies”? If someone attacked a mosque, would the headline read: “Suspect upset about Islamist terrorism abroad”? Of course not. Editors understand that foregrounding a perpetrator’s grievance risks sounding like justification. Yet when Jews are attacked, that instinct too often disappears.

And this was not an isolated lapse. When Hezbollah rockets killed 12 children playing soccer in the Druze town of Majdal Shams in 2024, headlines across major outlets emphasized Israel’s retaliation in Lebanon rather than the massacre that triggered it. The pattern is familiar. Violence against Jews occurs, and the story quickly pivots to the geopolitics of the Middle East. But American synagogues are not extensions of Israeli policy. Jews in Michigan are not proxies for events in Lebanon.

When journalists soften the violence and spotlight the attacker’s grievance, they create a dangerous moral inversion in which antisemitic violence becomes something to be explained rather than condemned.

The truth here is not complicated. A man attacked Jews in a synagogue. Calling that antisemitism is not editorializing. It is accuracy.

The real failure here was not the attack. It was the headline that tried to soften it.