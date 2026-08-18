Eight Great Events Coming Soon in Jewish Baltimore

August 25

Young Adult Sip & Create

Baltimore Hebrew Congregation, The Associated and The Studio are hosting an event for young adults to meet each other, make friends and enjoy drinks, snacks and painting. The event runs from 6 to 7:30 p.m. $18. Register: join.associated.org/event/yad-sip-and-create/e827203/register/new/select-tickets

August 26

Journal Club: Measuring and Managing Mental Health Responses to Police Exposure – Advances in Assessment and Clinical Application

The JCS Institute for Professional Development is providing a review and discussion of recent research that explores how cumulative police interactions and similar stressors impact mental health. The event runs from noon to 1 p.m. and will include 2024 data from the city of Baltimore. Free-$25. Register: jcsbalt.org/event/mh-responses-police-exposure/

August 27

Echoes + Exchange: Jewish Identity in Song

The Jewish Museum of Maryland and Opera Baltimore are hosting an event that explores tradition, transformation, belonging and more. There will be music from renowned Jewish composers performed by well-known singer Sara Duchovnay. The event runs from 7 to 9 p.m. Free-$36. Register: tinyurl.com/3wce46ub

August 28

End of Summer Family Bubble Shabbat

Come to Oregon Ridge Park from 5 to 7 p.m. for an end of summer celebration hosted by the Jewish Network. There will be breakfast for dinner as well as dessert, Shabbat sing along and a story time. The best part, though, will be the interactive bubble show! $10. Register: thejewishnetwork.org/event/end-of-summer-family-shabbat/

August 30

Summer Reading Celebration

Come to the Jewish Library of Baltimore from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. to celebrate the end to summer for children who completed the 2026 Summer Reading Program at the Jewish Library of Baltimore. More information for those who qualify to come. Free. Register: associated.org/event/summer-reading-celebration

September 1

September Mitzvah Mutts

Check out an event that brings together Jews and dogs. Participants get to interact with dogs and each other from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. If you’ve attended before, you might even know some of the pups. Free. Register: tinyurl.com/5aanmzzu

September 1

Baltimore Jewish Film Festival: The Blond Boy from the Casbah

From 7 to 9 p.m., The Gordon Center for Performing Arts is hosting a screening of a movie about Antoine, who travels to his birthplace of Algiers, Algeria, with his young son to present his new film that covers his childhood in the mid-1900s during the country’s civil war. $22. associated.org/event/baltimore-jewish-film-festival-the-blond-boy-from-the-casbah-2/

September 3

Ready for Rosh? A Two-Part Daytime Learning Series with Rabbi Jessy

From noon to 1 p.m., Third Space at Shaarei Tfiloh is hosting an event to will help you get ready for the Jewish New Year. The lunchtime conversation is a nice way to get your head, heart and spirit ready for the first of the two High Holidays. $18 to $36. Register: thirdspacest.org/event/ready-for-rosh/