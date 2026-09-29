Eight Great Events Coming Up in Jewish Baltimore

October 3

Family Simchat Torah Hakafot Children’s Program

Come to Lubavitch Center of Howard County for a celebration with other community members. The event starts at 6:45 p.m. and will feature a children’s program, singing, dancing, Hakafot with the Torah and more fun for the whole family. $10 for kids, $25 for adults. Register: jewishhowardcounty.com/tools/events/register_cdo/eventid/23769

October 6

October Mitzvah Mutts

Check out an event that brings together Jews and dogs. Participants get to interact with dogs and each other from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. If you’ve been before, you might even know some of the pups! Free. Register: secure.lglforms.com/form_engine/s/-23g_YVB9b3KZIMG4fBtEw

October 6

Viewpoints With Yonah Jeremy Bob

The Associated’s Insight Israel Forum will welcome senior military analyst for the Jerusalem Post and Baltimore native Yonah Jeremy Bob to kickoff its 2027 Viewpoints Series. He’ll discuss a wide range of topics, from diplomacy to Mossad to BDS and more. The event begins at 7 p.m. Free. Register: join.associated.org/event/viewpoints-with-yonah-jeremy-bob/e824338/register/new/select-tickets

October 7

Where the Poppies Bloom: A Baltimore Community Commemoration of October 7

Come to The Associated’s headquarters for a somber night in memoriam of Oct.r 7. There will be a ceramic poppy making workshop as well as a community commemoration. The event is hosted by Baltimore Israel Coalition, The Associated and Art with a Heart and runs from 5-8 p.m. Inquire within. Register: associated.org/event/october-7-community-commemoration

October 7

JES and CHADD Present: The Power of Walk, Talk and Nature: Simple Strategies for Regulation, Connection and Well Being

This support group for parents of children with attention and executive function disorders meets from 8 to 9 p.m. thanks to JES and CHADD. Learn how to apply the healing principals of walk and talk therapy to your everyday life. Free. Register: Contact Faye Friedman at ffriedman@jesbaltimore.org or 410-843-7589.

October 8

Living with Low Vision

At the Edward A. Myerberg Center, those living with macular degeneration, glaucoma, retinitis pigmentosa, diabetic retinopathy or other visual impairments can come together to support and learn from each other. The event runs from 2 to 3 p.m. Free. Register: jcsbalt.org/low-vision/

October 8

Pearlstone 25th Anniversary Concert Celebration

Join Pearlstone for a night of celebrating 25 years in existence with music, smiles and joy. The fun takes place from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Pearlstone campus in Reisterstown. Free. Register: adamah.org/event/pearlstone-25th/

October 9

Kappa Guild ‘Shabbat To Go’ Fundraiser

Kappa Guild is hosting another of its ‘Shabbat To Go’ dinners on Friday, Oct. 9, with pick up at Beth Tfiloh Congregation from noon to 1 p.m. Orders must be in by Thursday, Oct. 1 and the menu offers a variety of options. $36. Register: Contact Sheila Mentz at 410-484-8215 or morahsheila@aol.com.