On Oct. 2, Eileen Leslie Morales (née Levinson) of Owings Mills at 75. She is survived by husband Jose Morales and siblings Carole Stuart and Dr. Arnold Levinson (Marcia Hole). She was predeceased by parents Samuel and Evelyn Levinson.

Contributions may be sent to the Maryland SPCA, 3300 Falls Road, Baltimore, MD 21211.