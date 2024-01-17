On Jan. 14, Eileen Marsha Siegel (née Krebel) of Boca Raton, Florida, at 79. She is survived by husband of nearly 60 years Steve I. Siegel; brother Donald Kerbel (Norine); children Jamye Stern (Steven) and Andy Siegel (Wendy); and grandchildren Sydney, Max, Zoe, Madison, Joey and Dylan. She was predeceased by parents DeNiece Sherman (née Selko) and Albert Kerbel and sister Barbara Caplan. Those who knew her will remember her as the life of the party, always lighting up every room she entered. She spent her life supporting local charities and dedicated her time making custom donation cards, purchasing clothing and toys for the underserved and donating time and money to causes near to her heart. She shared a love story only found in romance novels and movies with her husband Steve, traveling around the world and playing thousands of rounds of golf (and multiple hole-in-ones). After surviving breast cancer, she moved from Pikesville to Boca Raton, Florida, where she spent years hosting life-long friends and family at their home.

Contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice.