On January 24, Elaine C. Weinstein (née Dixon) of Baltimore at 84. She is survived by husband Norman Weinstein; children Mark (Kathy) Weinstein, Sherri Smith and Lynne LaMartina; siblings Charles C. (Karen Hunter) Dixon, and John J. (Pat) Dixon; grandchildren Bonnie (Richard Grimes) Miranda, Marissa (Justin) Peterson, Amanda (Joe) Nelson, Marc (Cybill) LaMartina and Curt (Stephanie) Weinstein; and great-grandchildren Colby Vergalito, Brendan Bill, Isabelle Nelson, Stella Rojas, Nicholas Rojas, Alyssa Nelson, Hailey Peterson, Ethan J. Stress, Kenny Stress, Mark Nelson, Chloe LaMartina, Jackson Weinstein and Cayden Weinstein. She was predeceased by her parents, Mildred E. and Lester E. Dixon.

When Elaine was not with her family, shopping or sipping a Cosmo, she could be found spending time with the many beloved animals in her life. Elaine loved her cat, Gabby, her “grand-dogs” and her “grand-cats” like any other member of the family; she never met an animal she didn’t love. Elaine also enjoyed painting and taking photographs of nature, and leaves behind some beautiful artwork. She was the life of the party and always the first to want to dance. We hope she is somewhere enjoying an Old Fashioned with Dean Martin.

Contributions in her memory may be sent to: Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136; or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.