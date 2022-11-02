On October 21, Elaine Gilden Kronsberg of Jupiter, Fla., at 83. She is survived by son Charles Myles (Shari Similo) Kronsberg; and granddaughter Sarah Elizabeth Kronsberg. She was predeceased by husband Ronald Herbert Kronsberg; daughter Zena Nadine Kronsberg; siblings Lillian Gilden (Daniel) Carroll, Bernard (Shirley) Gilden and Jerome (Miriam) Gilden; parents Zelda and Max Gilden; and stepmother Hilda Gilden.

Elaine will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She was a loving wife, mother, Bubbi, aunt, cousin and friend.

Contributions in her memory may be sent to: the Zena Nadine Kronsberg Memorial Scholarship Fund at Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Ave., Pikesville, MD 21208.